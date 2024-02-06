Missouri election chief: Redistricting risks election errors

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri's top election official on Wednesday warned it may be too late to pass new congressional districts for the Aug. 2 primary without causing errors that could undermine confidence in the election.

Republican Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft said even if lawmakers were to approve a new U.S. House map before Friday's deadline to pass legislation, it wouldn't leave local election authorities with enough time to ensure everyone's voting addresses are accurately assigned to the new districts.

"We're running the risk of having a good amount of individuals that could end up with the wrong ballot," Ashcroft told The Associated Press.

He suggested it would be better to hold congressional primaries under current voting districts, though multiple lawsuits contend those are unconstitutional because they are based on the 2010 census and no longer have equal populations.

Missouri is one of only a few states that have yet to enact new congressional districts based on the 2020 census. Though Republicans hold large majorities in the state House and Senate, they have been at loggerheads over how aggressively to draw districts to their favor and which communities to divide.

Republicans currently hold six of Missouri's eight U.S. House seats. Ashcroft had been among those advocating for an approach that would give Republicans a shot at winning seven of those seats. But some GOP legislative leaders feared that could backfire by spreading Republican voters too thin. The debate more recently has focused on efforts to shore up GOP strength in the 2nd Congressional District in suburban St. Louis, the only one that is relatively competitive.