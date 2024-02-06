Missouri elderly prison population on the rise

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- When Verdia Miller celebrated her 75th birthday last month, she had been incarcerated for 35 years, five months and one day.

Under her sentence, she is ineligible for release until at least 2029, when she will be 87. She is serving a life sentence for capital murder.

That means taxpayers are shouldering the costs for her health care, which are mounting. Miller said she takes six different blood-pressure medications for hypertension. She treats her arthritis with over-the-counter pain medications and muscle rubs. Injuries from a fall on Christmas morning in 2015 require her to use a cane to walk long distances in the prison. X-rays and bone-density tests found signs of osteoporosis.

Miller simply is getting older, and her list of ailments likely will grow in the years to come. She is one of a rapidly increasing number of elderly inmates who will require more and more medical care. In Missouri, the number of people age 50 and older who are in prison is increasing at 11 times the rate of the prison population overall.

Prisoner advocates, prosecutors and state agencies have differing ideas of how to address the increase and its effect on the prison system. No comprehensive statewide policy exists. In short, there is no consensus on how long it makes sense to keep geriatric prisoners behind bars.

Verdia Miller stands with a cane she has to use at the Chillicothe Correctional Center on June 1 in Chillicothe, Missouri. Meg Vatterott ~ Missourian via AP

The oldest currently incarcerated person in Missouri is 92 years old, according to the Department of Corrections prisoner database. William Cone is serving consecutive sentences totaling 133 years in prison for 19 counts of sexual assault.

According to annual profiles of the prison population published by the Department of Corrections, Missouri's 50-and-older prison population has nearly doubled since 2005, compared to a less-than-10-percent increase in the total prison population during the same time.

About 6,000 of the more than 30,000 prisoners under Missouri's charge -- nearly 20 percent -- are older than 50. Of those 6,000, about three-fourths are in their 50s. About 1,300 are in their 60s, and about 300 are age 70 and older.

Part of the increase in the 50-plus prison population is because of new imprisonments and reimprisonments because of parole violations. But these circumstances account for only a small part of the increase.

Mostly, prisoners simply are getting older. The average jail sentence has increased across most crime classifications since 1993. According to a report from the Bureau of Justice Statistics, 60 percent of the over-55 state prison population nationwide aged into that category. In 2013, 40 percent of prisoners age 55 had served at least 10 years, a more than fourfold increase from 20 years prior.

As the number of elderly inmates increases, the number of inmates requiring expensive medical care also will increase.

A 2012 report from the American Civil Liberties Union states lack of access to healthy lifestyle options, added to the stress of day-to-day life in prison, accelerates the aging process, making prisoners 10 to 15 physiological years older than their chronological age.

So, most prisoners are considered elderly when they reach age 50. Additionally, prisoners nationwide have higher rates of mental illness, chronic medical conditions and infectious diseases than the general population, according to a 2016 survey of prison health care from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Care for these illnesses comes at a premium.

Missouri is one of 31 states nationwide to provide hospice care, care for chronic illnesses and long-term nursing-home care on-site in its prisons. Since 2012, the Department of Corrections has spent nearly $15,000 to make these care facilities compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, said David Owen, a spokesman for the department.

This medical care is provided by Corizon, a private-sector government contractor based in Brentwood, Tennessee, that provides health care to corrections facilities throughout the country.

Corizon is paid $12.59 per prisoner per day to cover medical and mental-health care services to Missouri prisoners. According to Corizon’s contract with the Department of Corrections, this per prisoner, per day rate is set to increase each year through June 30, 2021, when the contract expires. By 2021, the department will pay Corizon about 11 percent more than what is paid currently, at $14.17 per prisoner, per day. Owen attributed this increase to the increased cost of health care.

According to state government expenditure data on the online Missouri Accountability Portal, Corizon and its predecessor company, Correctional Medical Services Inc., have received more money — about $1.6 billion — from the Department of Corrections than any other vendors since 2000.

The contracted per diem rate is fixed and includes outpatient services, off-site medical care including surgeries, pharmaceutical services, mental-health care and all administrative overhead including personnel salaries, supplies and profit.

Prison life is physically demanding, according to Linda J. Redford, director of the Central Plains Geriatric Education Center at the University of Kansas Medical Center. But elderly prisoners face unique challenges.

In most prisons, walking long distances is a part of life, Redford said. As they age, many elderly prisoners find themselves unable to walk from one side of the yard to the other or up a flight of stairs to get medication.

They are also at increased risk of being victimized by other prisoners.

"The major thing is once you have an older prisoner who is in the general population, they could be targeted by the 'young punks' -- their terminology," Redford said. "They could be taken advantage of."

Elderly prisoners need allies and caretakers, people who can help and protect them. The logical choice for this is a cellmate, Redford said. But in prison, cellmates aren't supposed to have physical contact with one another, such as if, for example, someone needs help getting out of bed or up off the toilet. Cellmates of elderly prisoners who tried to help had good intentions but were untrained and feared getting in trouble for touching the people they were assisting.

When elderly prisoners no longer could care for themselves, they would be housed in the infirmary. Infirmary beds filled up, and sick prisoners were crowded out.

This was the impetus, Redford said, for a program within the Missouri Department of Corrections that trains volunteer prisoners to be "daily-living assistants." These assistants provide care much like a home health aide would in a non-prison setting. Redford worked with the Department of Corrections to develop this program.