Missouri education leader ousted by gubernatorial appointees

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens' effort to oust the state's education commissioner finally succeeded Friday, after a state Board of Education member appointed by the Republican a day earlier cast the deciding vote.

The board voted 5-3 to remove Margie Vandeven as education commissioner.

The vote came at a board meeting held a day after Greitens appointed Eric Teeman, a Raytown businessman and former alderman, after Thursday's resignation of Claudia Onate Greim.

Teeman joined four other Greitens appointees in voting to remove Vandeven, who was in the job for nearly three years.

Greim was appointed by Greitens, but when the state board voted on Vandeven's future last week, Greim broke ranks with Greitens' other appointees and voted to keep Vandeven, resulting in a 4-4 tie.

In seeking Vandeven's removal, Greitens -- a vocal supporter of charter schools and other school-choice policies -- has not cited any specific actions she took, but has asserted more generally Missouri's schools need to improve.

He particularly has contrasted Missouri's low rankings nationally when it comes to teacher pay with the "big bucks" paid to school administrators, but those salary decisions are made by local school boards.

"Today, kids, teachers, and families won. The State Board of Education voted for new leadership for our school system," Greitens said in a statement. "That's a major step in the right direction as we work to improve public education in Missouri."

The three board members who voted against removing Vandeven said the state has been moving in the right direction on behalf of children.

Vandeven, who earned $194,000 annually, agreed.

"Schools are stronger," she told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. "Political forces are eclipsing educational decisions."

The Legislature's two most powerful Democrats released statements accusing Greitens of stacking a board that is supposed to be independent.

"The removal of Dr. Vandeven is completely without merit, and anyone who cares about Missouri's schools should be outraged," Senate Minority Leader Gina Walsh said.

House Minority Leader Gail McCann Beatty called the ouster "the worst abuse of political power by a Missouri governor in living memory."