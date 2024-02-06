All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsOctober 8, 2017

Missouri economic development director: Fostering skilled workforce essential

Calling local chambers of commerce the “front line of our [state] economy,” Missouri Department of Economic Development director Rob Dixon outlined the ways in which state government is seeking to help communities’ business-development efforts during the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce First Friday Coffee on Friday morning at Isle Casino Cape Girardeau...

Tyler Graef

Calling local chambers of commerce the “front line of our [state] economy,” Missouri Department of Economic Development director Rob Dixon outlined the ways in which state government is seeking to help communities’ business-development efforts during the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce First Friday Coffee on Friday morning at Isle Casino Cape Girardeau.

He said his work has been focused on two goals since Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens appointed him roughly three months ago: helping existing businesses and facilitating workforce development.

The vast majority of hiring, he said, comes from existing businesses, and their success is crucial to maintaining employment. Unemployment in Missouri, he said, sits around 4 percent.

“That’s lower than the [national] average, which is a good thing,” he said. “Folks are working.”

He said nearly 3 million workers contribute to Missouri’s roughly $3 billion economy.

To preserve and improve those statistics, developing a skilled workforce, he said, “is the key driver of our economy today.”

“We have to anticipate, what do we have 10 years down the line? Twenty-five years down the line?” he said. “And how do we orient ourselves to be prepared for jobs which, quite frankly, haven’t been invented yet?”

As a state, Dixon said Missouri faces low workforce productivity levels, which may be addressed through training.

He said his department is guided by three broad principles: citizenship, stewardship and personal responsibility.

“We’re citizens first,” he said. “So many times, government organizes itself around government.”

His goal, he said, is to establish more streamlined, user-friendly access points for citizens engaged in the state economy.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

In terms of stewardship, he said his goal is to eliminate needless or dated regulation or “red tape.”

“These aren’t our resources,” he said, referring to things such as state coffers. “They’re yours.”

The third commitment, to personal responsibility, Dixon said, comes from his being a Missouri native. The only times he lived outside the state, he said, were for his deployments during his time in the United States Marine Corps.

“This is my Missouri,” he said. “This is where we want our children to live. [The state] may have problems, but no one’s going to fix them for us.”

Dixon said he gained a familiarity with the Cape Girardeau area through his father, Bob Dixon, who previously was active in the Cape Girardeau business community while serving as Ameren’s SEMO Division director.

The younger Dixon praised the efforts of the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce.

“You know the pulse of what’s going on,” he said, later adding that, “We’re here to be your partner in this. We can’t do it without you.”

tgraef@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3627

Pertinent address:

Isle Casino Cape Girardeau, Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 14
Ground broken for new soybean processing facility in New Mad...
NewsNov. 14
Former Highway Patrol trooper indicted for allegedly capturi...
NewsNov. 14
Insurers say bear that damaged luxury cars was actually a pe...
NewsNov. 14
Trump hammered Democrats on transgender issues. Now the part...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-14-24
NewsNov. 13
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-14-24
Bollinger County man sentenced to 179 months in prison on child pornography charge
NewsNov. 12
Bollinger County man sentenced to 179 months in prison on child pornography charge
Officer injured at Ferguson protest shows improvement, transferred to rehab
NewsNov. 12
Officer injured at Ferguson protest shows improvement, transferred to rehab
Salute to veterans 2024: A war zone question
NewsNov. 12
Salute to veterans 2024: A war zone question
Cape mayor maintains need for funding to stay 'proactive' on water system issues after rate increase fails
NewsNov. 11
Cape mayor maintains need for funding to stay 'proactive' on water system issues after rate increase fails
Potential legal action to be pursued after Cape Council special-use permit decision
NewsNov. 10
Potential legal action to be pursued after Cape Council special-use permit decision
Gov.-elect Kehoe announces transition team, key inaugural dates
NewsNov. 9
Gov.-elect Kehoe announces transition team, key inaugural dates
AP VoteCast: How Donald Trump built a winning 2024 coalition
NewsNov. 8
AP VoteCast: How Donald Trump built a winning 2024 coalition
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy