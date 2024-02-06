Calling local chambers of commerce the “front line of our [state] economy,” Missouri Department of Economic Development director Rob Dixon outlined the ways in which state government is seeking to help communities’ business-development efforts during the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce First Friday Coffee on Friday morning at Isle Casino Cape Girardeau.

He said his work has been focused on two goals since Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens appointed him roughly three months ago: helping existing businesses and facilitating workforce development.

The vast majority of hiring, he said, comes from existing businesses, and their success is crucial to maintaining employment. Unemployment in Missouri, he said, sits around 4 percent.

“That’s lower than the [national] average, which is a good thing,” he said. “Folks are working.”

He said nearly 3 million workers contribute to Missouri’s roughly $3 billion economy.

To preserve and improve those statistics, developing a skilled workforce, he said, “is the key driver of our economy today.”

“We have to anticipate, what do we have 10 years down the line? Twenty-five years down the line?” he said. “And how do we orient ourselves to be prepared for jobs which, quite frankly, haven’t been invented yet?”

As a state, Dixon said Missouri faces low workforce productivity levels, which may be addressed through training.

He said his department is guided by three broad principles: citizenship, stewardship and personal responsibility.

“We’re citizens first,” he said. “So many times, government organizes itself around government.”

His goal, he said, is to establish more streamlined, user-friendly access points for citizens engaged in the state economy.