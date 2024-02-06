Missouri Dry Dock to close, but owner does not say when

Missouri Dry Dock, a longtime staple of Cape Girardeau, will be closing, according to an article from the Waterways Journal.
The article stated the businesses would be closing at the end of the year, but owner Rob Erlbacher II disputed that timing,characterizing it as "incorrect," on a Tuesday, Dec. 27, phone call.
He declined to provide any further comment on the situation.
The business was founded in 1954.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.