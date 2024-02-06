All sections
December 28, 2022

Missouri Dry Dock to close, but owner does not say when

Missouri Dry Dock, a longtime staple of Cape Girardeau, will be closing, according to an article from the Waterways Journal. The article stated the businesses would be closing at the end of the year, but owner Rob Erlbacher II disputed that timing,characterizing it as "incorrect," on a Tuesday, Dec. 27, phone call...

Nathan English
Kyler Hale walks among a group of propellers outside the repair shop at Missouri Dry Dock and Repair Co. on July 28, 2016, in Cape Girardeau.
Kyler Hale walks among a group of propellers outside the repair shop at Missouri Dry Dock and Repair Co. on July 28, 2016, in Cape Girardeau.Southeast Missourian file

Missouri Dry Dock, a longtime staple of Cape Girardeau, will be closing, according to an article from the Waterways Journal.

The article stated the businesses would be closing at the end of the year, but owner Rob Erlbacher II disputed that timing,characterizing it as "incorrect," on a Tuesday, Dec. 27, phone call.

He declined to provide any further comment on the situation.

The business was founded in 1954.

Local News

