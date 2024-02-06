Missouri Dry Dock & Repair sells dry docks to Ohio company

Missouri Dry Dock & Repair Co. is no longer in the dry dock business.

"We determined it was not profitable for us to continue to own and operate our floating assets," explained Missouri Dry Dock president Robert W. "Rob" Erlbacher II. Those assets included a pair of 2,200-ton capacity dry docks and various support vessels.

Erlbacher, who has served as company president since 1970, confirmed Tuesday the "floating assets" have been sold to a larger dry dock operation based in Ohio. Terms of the private sale have not been disclosed.

"We were looking for a number of months and found an individual who was in the same business that we were in," Erlbacher said. "We had one location, he has six, so it just made sense."

That individual was Bruce McGinnis, CEO of McNational Inc., which has corporate headquarters in South Point, Ohio. McNational operates dry dock facilities along the Ohio and Mississippi rivers.

"He does what I do, and he's growing his business," Erlbacher said.

McNational took possession of the dry docks and support barges earlier this month.