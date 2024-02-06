All sections
November 5, 2021
Missouri drivers warned to watch out for 'lusty deer'
Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Police officials and the AAA auto club are urging drivers to be especially cautious this time of year as collisions with deer become more frequent.

The Kansas City Star reported cooler weather and shorter daylight hours mean it's breeding season for deer. Kansas City, Missouri, police said on Twitter that "lusty deer" are on the move "and won't let your car get in the way of their quest for loving."

AAA's Nick Chabarria said deer-related crashes rise sharply in the mid-autumn. In 2020, the Missouri State Highway Patrol cited 3,639 crashes involving deer, killing five people and injuring 348.

In Kansas, 9,670 deer crashes killed four people and injured 471 others, according to the Kansas Department of Transportation. Nationwide, more than 1.5 million deer-vehicle collisions occur each year, resulting in 150 fatalities and tens of thousands of injuries, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety reported.

