Missouri down to one abortion clinic

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri is down to one clinic providing abortions Wednesday, after the only other clinic in the state that performs the procedure failed to adhere to new state requirements and its license expired.

The Columbia clinic's abortion license expired Tuesday, Planned Parenthood Great Plains spokeswoman Emily Miller said.

Federal appeals court judges also ruled last month Missouri can enforce a requirement doctors must have admitting privileges at nearby hospitals before they can perform abortions. The judges issued a mandate Monday for that rule to officially take effect.

The Columbia Planned Parenthood clinic has been unable to secure physician privileges or find a doctor with those privileges after a panel of medical staff at University of Missouri Health Care voted to stop offering those privileges altogether in 2015 amid a Republican-led legislative investigation on abortion in the state.

Miller said the clinic cancelled abortions scheduled for Wednesday in Columbia, which would have been the first since the mandate was issued. The clinic continues to provide other health care services.

"We are unable to provide abortion services now, so we've been working with patients who were on the schedule for today for abortion appointments to let them know what their alternatives are," Miller said.

Women seeking abortions can go to Planned Parenthood's St. Louis clinic -- which is now the only facility in Missouri where abortions can be performed -- or travel to neighboring states, she said. Planned Parenthood has argued in court filings the additional distance women will need to travel to the clinic on the far eastern border of the state to receive abortions will be burdensome and could make the procedure inaccessible to some.

Miller said they're hoping the state will issue another abortion license soon.

Planned Parenthood attorneys also had asked U.S. Western District Court Judge Brian Wimes to temporarily exempt the Columbia clinic from the hospital privileges requirement before Wednesday. Wimes hasn't ruled on that request.