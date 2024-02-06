Missouri donation limits rise for legislative candidates

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Candidates running for the Missouri Legislature will be able to accept a few more dollars from their donors.

The Missouri Ethics Commission said the campaign contribution limit for state Senate candidates is rising from $2,500 per election to $2,559, and the limit for House candidates is rising from $2,000 per election to $2,046.

The increases are the first under a constitutional amendment approved by votes in 2018, which set the original limits and called for an inflationary adjustment every two years.