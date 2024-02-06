Missouri dog chews jury letter, receives note from clerk

Deputy court clerk Michele Walker decided to send the misbehaved puppy a letter in return. In her letter, addressed "Dear Dog," Walker asked the dog to thank his owners for taping the questionnaire back together. She wrote the clerk's office hopes he didn't get in trouble and wishes him happy holidays.

Walker said the circuit clerk's office mails 1,500 to 2,500 jury questionnaires every four months, many of which return defaced. She said she has never come across a dog excuse before, but that it made her day.

