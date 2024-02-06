All sections
NewsDecember 2, 2017
Missouri dog chews jury letter, receives note from clerk
OZARK, Mo. -- A circuit clerk's office in southern Missouri has found dogs don't only eat homework, they eat jury questionnaires, too. The Springfield News- Leader reported the Christian County Circuit Court received a chewed-up jury questionnaire several weeks ago, with a note that read: "Sorry for the damage, the dog thought it was his."...
Associated Press

OZARK, Mo. -- A circuit clerk's office in southern Missouri has found dogs don't only eat homework, they eat jury questionnaires, too.

The Springfield News- Leader reported the Christian County Circuit Court received a chewed-up jury questionnaire several weeks ago, with a note that read: "Sorry for the damage, the dog thought it was his."

Deputy court clerk Michele Walker decided to send the misbehaved puppy a letter in return. In her letter, addressed "Dear Dog," Walker asked the dog to thank his owners for taping the questionnaire back together. She wrote the clerk's office hopes he didn't get in trouble and wishes him happy holidays.

Walker said the circuit clerk's office mails 1,500 to 2,500 jury questionnaires every four months, many of which return defaced. She said she has never come across a dog excuse before, but that it made her day.

Information from: Springfield News-Leader, http://www.news-leader.com

