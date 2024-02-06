Missouri doctor takes American Medical Association helm

MOUNTAIN GROVE, Mo. — A south-central Missouri native and University of Missouri alumnus is the new president of the American Medical Association.

The Springfield News-Leader reported the appointment of Dr. David Barbe of 4,800-resident Mountain Grove to the top role of the nation’s biggest and oldest physicians group marks the first time in 90 years a small-town doctor has led the AMA.

The AMA was founded in 1847 and has 225,000 thousand members.

Barbe still practices at Mercy Clinic Family Medicine in his hometown.