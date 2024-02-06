Missouri doctor loses license for amputating toe on porch

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A western Missouri doctor has lost his state medical license after amputating a patient's gangrenous toe on the porch of his rural office that doubled as a machine shed.

The Missouri State Board of Registration for the Healing Arts revoked John Ure's physician and surgeon license in June, the Springfield News-Leader reported.

Ure had been practicing in Deepwater, about halfway between Springfield and Kansas City. Documents filed by the board said Ure performed the amputation in May 2016 on the porch of his office, which doubled as a machine shed and lacked running water and restrooms.