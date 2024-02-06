All sections
NewsAugust 21, 2020

Missouri doctor loses license for amputating toe on porch

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A western Missouri doctor has lost his state medical license after amputating a patient's gangrenous toe on the porch of his rural office that doubled as a machine shed.

The Missouri State Board of Registration for the Healing Arts revoked John Ure's physician and surgeon license in June, the Springfield News-Leader reported.

Ure had been practicing in Deepwater, about halfway between Springfield and Kansas City. Documents filed by the board said Ure performed the amputation in May 2016 on the porch of his office, which doubled as a machine shed and lacked running water and restrooms.

The board also described instances where Ure improperly prescribed painkillers to two patients.

Reached Wednesday, the 73-year-old Ure called the board's action "a travesty of justice," and said state officials seemed intent of stripping him of his medical practice. He explained the amputation he performed was done to help a friend who was fearful of hospitals and had refused to go to one to have the gangrenous toe treated, putting his life in danger.

"This toe amputation ... everything was absolutely perfectly sterile, out in the bright sunshine and fresh air," he said.

Ure cannot apply for reinstatement of his license for two years, under terms of the license revocation.

State News
