Missouri district drops 2 gay students' yearbook quotes

KEARNEY, Mo. -- A Missouri school district is apologizing for removing senior quotes two openly gay students wanted printed under their yearbook pictures.

Kearney High graduates Joey Slivinski and Thomas Swartz were surprised when they opened the newly printed 2017 yearbook, KCTV reported.

"I went to find my quote in the yearbook, but nothing was there," said Slivinski, who wanted his quote to be, "Of course I dress well. I didn't spend all that time in the closet for nothing."

Swartz had asked for, "If Harry Potter taught us anything, it's that no one should have to live in the closet."

Swartz and Slivinski said the district was wrong.