Missouri district defends response to slavery petition

RIVERSIDE, Mo. -- A northwest Missouri school district faced a massive disruption after four freshmen students posted a "petition" that suggested restarting slavery, district officials said in a response to a federal lawsuit filed by the students' parents.

One student at Park Hill South High School was expelled and three others were suspended for 180 days after the petition was posted on social media in September 2021.

In their federal lawsuit against the district, the students' parents contend the petition began as "bantering" between freshmen football players -- some of whom are biracial or Black -- on a team bus. They contend the district overreacted to the incident and violated the students' free speech and due process rights by removing them from school, The Kansas City Star reported Wednesday.