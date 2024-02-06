Missouri discrimination law change means funding loss

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri's Democratic House leader on Thursday called on lawmakers to undo changes to the state's discrimination laws that the federal government had warned would lead to weaker protections against housing discrimination and funding cuts.

House Minority Leader Gail McCann Beatty said the state could lose an estimated $400,000 to $500,000 a year because of the new law, which she slammed as making it more difficult to seek justice for discrimination. In an August letter, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development warned of possible funding cuts but didn't cite a specific amount at risk.

"As we warned, SB 43 locks the state courthouse doors to victims of illegal discrimination and forces them to pursue justice in federal court," McCann Beatty said in a statement. "This is one of the many ways SB 43 protects wrongdoers and punishes victims."

At issue is a new law signed in July by Republican Gov. Eric Greitens that raised the legal standard for proving discrimination in housing, employment or public accommodations. It has been lauded by business groups as a way to improve the state's legal climate and cut down on lawsuits, but it's also faced criticism from the Missouri NAACP and was cited in a travel advisory the organization issued against the state.

Greitens' spokesman, Parker Briden, declined to comment and referred The Associated Press to the state Department of Labor and Industrial Relations. Deputy director Tammy Cavender in a statement said the agency has been working with the federal government "to clear up any apprehension on their part."

"These conversations are ongoing," Cavender said. "In the meantime, no Missourian is losing any services."

She said the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has found Missouri law still complies with federal anti-discrimination law.