Missouri discrimination bill passes committee unchanged

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A controversial bill that would make it harder for people to sue for workplace discrimination passed a House committee Monday after lawmakers unsuccessfully tried to tack on five amendments.

The bill, sponsored by Republican Sen. Gary Romine from Farmington, makes it more difficult for employees to sue for workplace discrimination by forcing plaintiffs to prove a protected class, such as race, religion or sex, was the motivating reason for them being fired, rather than a contributing factor. It passed with an 8-5 vote.

The bill also prevents individuals, such as a store manager or other employees, from being sued for discrimination. And it sets caps for the amount of damages an employer must pay based on the size of the company.

Democrats and other groups such as the NAACP have slammed the proposal, saying it makes it "virtually impossible" to prove the discrimination was the biggest factor in a person's termination.

But Republican lawmakers and pro-business groups said it's too easy to sue for discrimination in the state, and the proposal would bring the law more in line with federal standards.

On Monday, Republican Rep. Bill White proposed an amendment removing words he said could create unintended consequences for medical professionals who refuse to perform or assist in abortions.