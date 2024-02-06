The Missouri Department of Conservation is holding a series of open houses across the state to celebrate the department's 80th anniversary, and Tuesday's event at the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center will be a great opportunity, officials said.
The department, founded in 1937 by Missourians concerned by the state's dwindling natural resources, is holding events to hear residents' feedback and to give information to the public.
Agency director Sara Parker Pauley will attend all open houses and share insights into the history, conservation priorities and challenges ahead, according to a news release from the department.
Attendees are encouraged to give feedback on Department of Conservation regulations, infrastructure, strategic priorities and statewide and local conservation issues, the news release states.
Tuesday's event is free. No registration is required, and refreshments will be served.
The first 80 attendees will receive a special gift, the news release stated.
The event begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
"Citizen involvement and participation have always been important to the Department of Conservation," Pauley said in the release. "Whether through gathering input from hunters on deer season regulations, or hikers and birdwatchers on how a conservation area should be managed, we value public input. We want to hear from you."
Sara Turner, manager of the Cape Girardeau Nature Center, said she expects it to be a great opportunity for area residents to make their voices heard.
"The director and department leadership want to get the public's input on what they want from MDC, what MDC should accomplish, and they want feedback on several issues," including feral hogs and invasive species, Turner said.
"They want to hear the public's opinion without making them drive too far, and it's an opportunity to meet local experts," Turner said.
Cape Girardeau mayor Harry Rediger is expected to attend, as is Brenda Newbern, executive director of the Cape Girardeau Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Resource specialists will be on hand for activities and demonstrations, Turner said.
mniederkorn@semissourian.com
(573) 388-3630
Pertinent address:
2289 County Park Drive, Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.