NewsAugust 7, 2017

Missouri Department of Conservation to mark 80th year with open houses Tuesday

The Missouri Department of Conservation is holding a series of open houses across the state to celebrate the department's 80th anniversary, and Tuesday's event at the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center will be a great opportunity, officials said...

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn
Dakota Bangert, 8, touches a two-headed black rat snake with Eliot Lee, 5, Briana Lee, 8, and Nicole Lee on Friday at the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center in Cape Girardeau. The Missouri Department of Conservation will be celebrating its 80th anniversary Tuesday.
Dakota Bangert, 8, touches a two-headed black rat snake with Eliot Lee, 5, Briana Lee, 8, and Nicole Lee on Friday at the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center in Cape Girardeau. The Missouri Department of Conservation will be celebrating its 80th anniversary Tuesday.Andrew J. Whitaker

The Missouri Department of Conservation is holding a series of open houses across the state to celebrate the department's 80th anniversary, and Tuesday's event at the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center will be a great opportunity, officials said.

The department, founded in 1937 by Missourians concerned by the state's dwindling natural resources, is holding events to hear residents' feedback and to give information to the public.

Agency director Sara Parker Pauley will attend all open houses and share insights into the history, conservation priorities and challenges ahead, according to a news release from the department.

Attendees are encouraged to give feedback on Department of Conservation regulations, infrastructure, strategic priorities and statewide and local conservation issues, the news release states.

Tuesday's event is free. No registration is required, and refreshments will be served.

Eliot Lee, 5, reacts to seeing a fish Friday at the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center in Cape Girardeau.
Eliot Lee, 5, reacts to seeing a fish Friday at the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center in Cape Girardeau.Andrew J. Whitaker

The first 80 attendees will receive a special gift, the news release stated.

The event begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

"Citizen involvement and participation have always been important to the Department of Conservation," Pauley said in the release. "Whether through gathering input from hunters on deer season regulations, or hikers and birdwatchers on how a conservation area should be managed, we value public input. We want to hear from you."

Sara Turner, manager of the Cape Girardeau Nature Center, said she expects it to be a great opportunity for area residents to make their voices heard.

"The director and department leadership want to get the public's input on what they want from MDC, what MDC should accomplish, and they want feedback on several issues," including feral hogs and invasive species, Turner said.

Levi Vickers sits in a tree while he and his fellow Bear Scouts finish lunch Friday at the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center in Cape Girardeau.
Levi Vickers sits in a tree while he and his fellow Bear Scouts finish lunch Friday at the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center in Cape Girardeau.Andrew J. Whitaker

"They want to hear the public's opinion without making them drive too far, and it's an opportunity to meet local experts," Turner said.

Cape Girardeau mayor Harry Rediger is expected to attend, as is Brenda Newbern, executive director of the Cape Girardeau Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Resource specialists will be on hand for activities and demonstrations, Turner said.

mniederkorn@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3630

Pertinent address:

2289 County Park Drive, Cape Girardeau, Mo.

