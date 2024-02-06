VAN BUREN, Mo. ï¿½ The Missouri Department of Conservation continues to develop a plan to manage the stateï¿½s reintroduced elk herd, using hunting as the primary means to control the growing population.

At a sparsley-attended workshop Dec. 3 at Van Buren High School, department officials explained to visitors the current state of the elk population and the various dynamics they will look at when determining hunting regulations, while at the same time soliciting comments from those interested.

The workshops, including others in Ellington and Eminence, Missouri, department cervid biologist Aaron Hildreth said, were designed to serve the dual purposes of updating attendees about what has happened to the elk since the restoration program began in 2011 and to ï¿½truly solicit feedback on elk hunting. Weï¿½re reaching out to the public.ï¿½

At this point, Hildreth said, most options are on the table and will be considered.

ï¿½Everything is pretty flexible at this point,ï¿½ added MDC Elk Program coordinator Dave Hasenbeck. ï¿½Things are moving along, but we donï¿½t know for sure which direction itï¿½s heading.ï¿½

ï¿½Nothing has been set in stone,ï¿½ Hildreth said. ï¿½Weï¿½re not getting into the nitty-gritty details yet. ... Weï¿½re just trying to solicit input from the public, which we can use for guidance for any final decisions.ï¿½

The workshops so far, Hasenbeck said, have seen a ï¿½pretty pro-elk crowd. Folks have been really supportive, though some have had reservations.ï¿½

The development of a management plan using hunting as a tool, Hildreth said, is a very long, complicated process.

ï¿½Itï¿½s not an easy process,ï¿½ he said. ï¿½There are lots of parts and pieces.ï¿½

Several questions must be answered, including which weapons should be allowed, what time period in the fall would be best and whether landowner permits would be offered.

As far as season timing, Hasenbeck said, ï¿½We wouldnï¿½t have the hunt during the rifle deer season, and if there were to be an early portion, it would fall after the peak of the rut.ï¿½