Missouri Dems turn to Illinois, Kansas for abortion help

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- A top Democratic state lawmaker from Republican-led Missouri on Wednesday wrote to the Democratic Illinois and Kansas governors asking for help paying for abortions for out-of-state Medicaid patients.

Missouri House Democratic Minority Leader Crystal Quade called on Illinois and Kansas to apply for Medicaid waivers to cover abortions for out-of-state patients.

Her request came after Democratic President Joe Biden signed an executive order Wednesday aimed in part at making it easier for women seeking abortions to travel between states to obtain access to the procedure.

The directives will allow states that have not outlawed abortion to apply for Medicaid waivers that would help them treat women who've traveled from out of state.

The waivers only apply in cases of rape, incest and medical emergencies.

"Though these exceptions are narrow, we believe that this executive order is still meaningful for Missouri patients who are experiencing a life-threatening healthcare situation or whose pregnancy was forced by the violence of rape or incest," Quade wrote in a letter to Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly and Kansas legislative leaders.

Spokespeople for Kelly and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker did not immediately respond to Associated Press requests for comment on the federal waiver and Quade's request.