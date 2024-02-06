All sections
September 27, 2017

Missouri Democrats unveil health-care proposals

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri Democrats want to expand who's eligible for Medicaid and allow people to buy into Medicaid at actual cost.

The ideas are part of a health-care plan announced Tuesday by the state Democratic Party.

The Democratic plan includes requiring pharmaceutical companies to disclose price hikes and banning drug companies from giving gifts to doctors.

Democrats also want to allow private attorneys to file civil lawsuits for Medicaid fraud, enact a more traditional prescription-drug monitoring program than what's taking effect in Missouri, and require diversity training in medical education. Other ideas include time off for veterans to seek health care and accepting federal money for contraceptive services, which would make Planned Parenthood eligible for funding.

Democrats face an uphill battle enacting the proposals. Republicans control the governorship and Legislature.

