Missouri Democrats sue over lieutenant governor appointment

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The Missouri Democratic Party is suing to try to block the appointment of Mike Kehoe as lieutenant governor, reviving a longstanding debate over whether the governor has the power to fill the executive branch's No. 2 position or whether it can only be filled by voters.

The party filed the lawsuit late Monday, hours after Gov. Mike Parson announced Kehoe's appointment. Kehoe, a fellow Republican who was the state Senate's majority floor leader, took the oath of office shortly after the announcement.

Parson, who ascended from lieutenant governor when Eric Greitens resigned as governor this month amid a cloud of scandal, defended his action while announcing Kehoe's appointment.

"It is necessary and within my authority to appoint the next lieutenant governor," Parson said, echoing a position many recent Missouri governors have taken.

Spokeswomen for Parson and Kehoe said they had no immediate comment about the lawsuit.

Gov. Mike Parson takes questions from reporters Monday during a news conference in the governor's office at the Missouri State Capitol in Jefferson City. Missouri. Emil Lippe ~ The Jefferson City News-Tribune via AP

Unlike states where the governor and lieutenant governor are elected on a single ticket, the offices are elected separately in Missouri, and the state constitution isn't clear on whether the No. 2 role can be filled through an appointment.

Michael Wolff, dean emeritus of the Saint Louis University School of Law and former chief justice of the Missouri Supreme Court, said this was the first lawsuit in state history he was aware of that directly addressed the issue, meaning the question could finally be answered by the courts.

The Democrats filed their lawsuit with a World War II veteran from southern Missouri, Darrell Cope, asking Cole County Circuit Court to deem the Kehoe appointment illegal and order the office to remain vacant until an election can be held to fill it.