May 12, 2018

Missouri Democrats oust lawmaker from caucus over radio show

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. ï¿½ Democrats in the Missouri House have expelled a St. Louis County lawmaker from their caucus because of calls he made to a radio program whose host frequently makes racist and other offensive comments.

Democrats on Thursday voted to expel state Rep. Bob Burns of Affton from the caucus because of calls he made to Bob Romanikï¿½s show on KQQZ-AM Radio.

Burns told The St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Friday the vote deprived him of his free speech rights. He said heï¿½ll remain a Democrat and wonï¿½t heed calls from other Democrats to resign.

The criticism began last month when audio of Burns calling the station was posted. Burns says the tape was edited and he was calling only to voice support for veterans and other non-controversial issues.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

