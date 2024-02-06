Missouri Democrats fight pelvic exam directive for abortions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Missouri House Democrats are working to rescind a state mandate requiring heath care providers to perform pelvic exams prior to abortions, although some lawmakers say it will be hard to gain bipartisan support during an election year.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services last year began requiring physicians to do the exam 72 hours before a surgical or medication abortion. But legislation filed last month would block those tests unless they are needed for medical purposes, KCUR-FM reported. The proposals have not been assigned to a committee.

"No government should be allowed to force anyone to undergo any medical procedure against their will, especially one that is physically intrusive and serves no medical purpose," said state Rep. Jon Carpenter, a Democrat who is sponsoring one of the bills.

Republicans have not publicly supported the legislation, but Democratic House Minority Leader Crystal Quade said she has been talking with them about the issue.