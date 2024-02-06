Missouri Democrats face question of abortion stance

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri's Democrats are facing a conversation about their abortion-rights stance after the party recently adopted an amendment aimed at welcoming anti-abortion candidates.

The party added an amendment to its platform June 30 stating it welcomes "all Missourians who may hold differing positions on (abortion)" and sees diversified views as its strength, the Kansas City Star reported.

The amendment came as the recently announced retirement of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy opens the possibility the Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion could be overturned. It also came amid Gov. Mike Parson's signing of a state budget that defunds Planned Parenthood.

"There's really good reasons to be frustrated and angry and concerned right now," said Stephen Webber, chairman of the Missouri Democratic Party. "But the bottom line is the Democratic Party fights to empower women to make their own reproductive decisions, and that's never going to change."