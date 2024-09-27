All sections
NewsSeptember 30, 2024
Democratic Missouri 8th Congressional District candidate speaks at Pints & Politics
Democratic Missouri 8th Congressional District candidate Randi McCallian joins the Pints & Politics series for a moderated discussion Monday, Sept. 30, at the Rust Center for Media in downtown Cape Girardeau.
Nathan Gladden avatar
Nathan Gladden
Democratic Missouri 8th Congressional District candidate Randi McCallian, left, speaks to attendees as they sit down before Pints & Politics political interview series starts Monday, Sept. 30, at the Rust Center for Media in downtown Cape Girardeau. The series is sponsored by Clean Fuels Alliance America, Missouri Soybeans and the Southeast Missourian.
Democratic Missouri 8th Congressional District candidate Randi McCallian, left, speaks to attendees as they sit down before Pints & Politics political interview series starts Monday, Sept. 30, at the Rust Center for Media in downtown Cape Girardeau. The series is sponsored by Clean Fuels Alliance America, Missouri Soybeans and the Southeast Missourian.Nathan Gladden ~ ngladden@semissourian.com
Democratic Missouri 8th Congressional District candidate Randi McCallian speaks to attendees as they sit down before the moderated discussion starts Monday, Sept. 30.
Democratic Missouri 8th Congressional District candidate Randi McCallian speaks to attendees as they sit down before the moderated discussion starts Monday, Sept. 30.Nathan Gladden ~ ngladden@semissourian.com
