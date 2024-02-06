Missouri demand on critical race theory prompts $170K bill

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- A Missouri lawmaker is demanding Springfield's public schools turn over three years' worth of staff emails and other documents with references to critical race theory and more than two dozen other words or phrases.

In response, the school district is demanding a deposit of at least $170,000 to get started.

Republican state Rep. Craig Fishel filed the Sunshine Law request in early September, the Springfield News-Leader reported. The district sent Fishel a lengthy, itemized response on Sept. 20.