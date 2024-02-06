Missouri death row inmate sues governor

ST. LOUIS — A Missouri death row inmate is suing Gov. Mike Parson over the governor's decision to dissolve a board of inquiry that was convened to investigate the man's innocence claim.

The lawsuit on behalf of Marcellus Williams asks a state judge to invalidate Parson's June order that did away with the inquiry board. Parson also lifted a stay of execution. The next day, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey asked the state Supreme Court to set an execution date, though no date has been set. Bailey also is named in the lawsuit.

Williams, 54, was convicted of first-degree murder in the 1998 death of Lisha Gayle during a robbery of her home in the St. Louis suburb of University City. Gayle worked at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch from 1981 to 1992 before leaving to do social work.

Williams was hours away from execution in 2017 when then-Gov. Eric Greitens halted the process and ordered an investigation. His decision followed the release of new DNA testing unavailable at the time of the killing. It showed DNA found on the knife used to stab Gayle matched an unknown person, not Williams, attorneys for Williams said.

The former St. Louis County prosecutor said there was ample other evidence pointing to Williams as the killer.

A panel of five judges was appointed to investigate, but after six years, no conclusion was reached. Parson said in a statement in June that it was time to "move forward" on the case.

"We could stall and delay for another six years, deferring justice, leaving a victim's family in limbo and solving nothing," Parson said. "This administration won't do that."