Missouri death-row inmate appeals to U.S. Supreme Court

ST. LOUIS -- A Missouri man convicted of killing a woman and her two children almost 20 years ago asked the U.S. Supreme Court to spare his life Monday, one day before his scheduled execution.

Mark Christeson, 37, is set for lethal injection this evening at the state prison in Bonne Terre.

Investigators said he raped and killed Susan Brouk and killed her 12-year-old daughter and 9-year-old son near their rural south-central Missouri home in 1998.

The nation's highest court halted Christeson's execution in 2014, just hours before it was scheduled.

Monday's appeal focuses on the same main issue that Christeson's attorneys cited then: His trial lawyers were so inept, they missed a 2005 deadline to file a federal court appeal, which is standard practice in death-penalty cases.

His lawyers also have argued Christeson has an IQ of 74 and was therefore mentally incapable of understanding his legal rights during his original trial.

Christeson's attorney, Jennifer Merrigan, declined comment when reached by phone Monday.

Maries County prosecutor Terry Daley Schwartze, who prosecuted the original case, called the killings "brutal."

"If there is a person who deserves the death penalty, it is this defendant," she said.