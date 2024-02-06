Missouri dad accused of shaking his infant twins, killing 1

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A Missouri father who admitted shaking his 3-month-old twin daughters so severely one died and the other suffered a skull fracture blamed "stress" and told authorities it happened when one baby woke the other up, according to court records.

Erick Ford, a 28-year-old stay-at-home father, was charged last week with child endangerment and two domestic-assault counts. He's being held on $465,000 bond. His attorney didn't return a phone message.

One of the twins wasn't breathing Sept. 13 when officers responded to a home in Cuba, Missouri, about 75 miles southwest of St. Louis. Ford joined the baby in an ambulance as she was taken to a hospital. She then was transferred to a St. Louis children's hospital, where she died three days later, said Cuba police chief Paul Crow, who responded to the home.

"These are the cases we officers hate the most," he said. "I understood the stress parents go through, but the act itself is unimaginable and horrible."