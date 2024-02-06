Missouri cuts funding for prison education programs

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The day after Gov. Eric Greitens advocated increasing education and job training programs for inmates, he signed a budget that cut $1.4 million from Missouri Department of Corrections rehabilitation programs, with most of the reduction coming in education programs.

In a June 29 Facebook post, Greitens said programs that help inmates learn a trade, be better parents or earn a high-school diploma "makes the millions of dollars of tax money spent on this system worth something."

The next day, he signed the budget reducing funding for those programs, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Department spokesman David Owen said the agency won't reduce the number of educational opportunities offered to inmates, but he acknowledged it will have to do more with less.

"The department will work to ensure it is fiscally responsible with the funds that have been appropriated in order to continue its mission of supervising and providing rehabilitative services to adult offenders in correctional institutions and in Missouri communities," Owen said.

Lawmakers faced with crafting the state's $27 billion spending plan said they had to find savings throughout state government because of an overall slowdown in state tax revenue. That included the reduction in money for rehabilitative services.