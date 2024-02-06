All sections
NewsMay 25, 2017
Missouri curators raise tuition, fees at 4 campuses
Associated Press

COLUMBIA, Mo. — It will cost more to attend the four campuses of the University of Missouri system next year.

The university’s board of curators voted Tuesday to increase in-state tuition to the maximum amount allowed by a state cap.

In-state tuition will increase by 2.1 percent this fall at all four campuses.

Out-of-state tuition varies, rising 2.1 percent at the Columbia campus, 3 percent at the Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla and 5 percent at the St. Louis and Kansas City campuses.

The curators increased the cost for graduate and professional programs and fees.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reported at their September meeting, curators will discuss a plan for differential tuition, which sets rates based on the cost of a program and the job market graduates.

Information from: Columbia Daily Tribune, http://www.columbiatribune.com

State News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

