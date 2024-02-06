Missouri curators raise tuition, fees at 4 campuses

COLUMBIA, Mo. — It will cost more to attend the four campuses of the University of Missouri system next year.
The university’s board of curators voted Tuesday to increase in-state tuition to the maximum amount allowed by a state cap.
In-state tuition will increase by 2.1 percent this fall at all four campuses.
Out-of-state tuition varies, rising 2.1 percent at the Columbia campus, 3 percent at the Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla and 5 percent at the St. Louis and Kansas City campuses.
The curators increased the cost for graduate and professional programs and fees.
The Columbia Daily Tribune reported at their September meeting, curators will discuss a plan for differential tuition, which sets rates based on the cost of a program and the job market graduates.
Information from: Columbia Daily Tribune, http://www.columbiatribune.com
