Missouri courts information now readily available online

Missouri courts information is more readily available now at www.courts.mo.gov/pandemic, according to a news release.
Missouri Courts' main COVID-19 alerts page now allows users to quickly determine the phase courts are operating in as courts begin a phased reopening, the release stated.
Court information is available via the drop-down menus or interactive maps. Clicking on a count or district will take users to a page with notices and orders.
Municipal division information is also available on the page.
Both the maps and table are color-coded by operating phase, and a key is provided on the COVID-19 alerts page.
