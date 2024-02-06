All sections
May 19, 2020

Missouri courts information now readily available online

Southeast Missourian

Missouri courts information is more readily available now at www.courts.mo.gov/pandemic, according to a news release.

Missouri Courts' main COVID-19 alerts page now allows users to quickly determine the phase courts are operating in as courts begin a phased reopening, the release stated.

Court information is available via the drop-down menus or interactive maps. Clicking on a count or district will take users to a page with notices and orders.

Municipal division information is also available on the page.

Both the maps and table are color-coded by operating phase, and a key is provided on the COVID-19 alerts page.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

