Missouri court: Woman in Greitens case must turn over phone

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A woman who had an extramarital affair with Gov. Eric Greitens must turn over her cellphone for a forensic investigation after a decision by the Missouri Supreme Court.

The high court's decision follows the woman's request Friday to block an order by a state judge overseeing the case requiring her phone to be examined by a court-appointed expert, the court ruled Friday.

The order came in a criminal case in which Greitens is accused of taking a photo of the woman in a compromising position without her consent and threatening to release the photo if she revealed their affair. The Republican governor is charged with invasion of privacy.

The charge stems from a sexual encounter they had at Greitens' home in 2015, before he was elected governor. He has denied criminal wrongdoing.

Greitens' defense lawyers had asked for her phone to be turned over.