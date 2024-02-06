Missouri court sides with Greitens on message-deleting app

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A Missouri appeals court on Tuesday ruled former Gov. Eric Greitens didn't violate open records laws by using a message-deleting app to chat with his staff.

The Western District Court of Appeals upheld a lower court ruling in Greitens's favor, the Kansas City Star reported.

A St. Louis attorney sued Greitens in 2017 over use of the Confide app by the governor's office. The app deletes messages after the recipient reads them.

Greitens resigned 2018 in the face of possible impeachment and allegations of sexual and political misconduct. He's now running for U.S. Senate.