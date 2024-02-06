Missouri court rules in favor of lesbian seeking custody

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A lesbian who helped raise a child with her former partner after artificial insemination can seek custody or visitation with the child even though the couple never were married and she was not the one who gave birth, Missouri appellate judges ruled.

The Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District's ruling cited the woman's "dedicated, nurturing, and loving parent-child relationship." Court records identify her only as Kathleen.

"This was a family under every reasonable definition aside from legal," judges wrote in the Tuesday ruling.

The case hits on uncertainties facing some unmarried, same-sex couples who raise children together, although an attorney for Kathleen said it also could apply to some unmarried, heterosexual couples raising children.

In the St. Louis-area couple's case, Kathleen and her former partner, identified as Kate, signed paperwork for artificial insemination in 2011. Kate gave birth in 2012, and the couple lived together until January 2015.

Their relationship ended months before the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling that allowed gay couples to marry nationwide.