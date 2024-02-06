Missouri court revives proposed Midwestern wind power line

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A Missouri appeals court has revived the potential for a high-voltage power line to carry wind energy from Kansas across Missouri to eastern states. An appeals panel said Tuesday the Missouri Public Service Commission incorrectly rejected the power line by Clean Line Energy Partners last August. The commission had cited as precedent a western district appeals court ruling saying utilities must get the consent of counties to string power lines across roads before receiving state approval. But the eastern district appeals panel said the western district interpreted the law incorrectly. The eastern court said it was sending the Clean Line case to the Supreme Court for a final determination.