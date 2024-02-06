Missouri court orders new trial in HIV-infection case

ST. LOUIS -- A Missouri appeals court ordered a new trial Tuesday for a former college wrestler sentenced to 30 years in prison for infecting another man with HIV and endangering four other sexual partners.

A panel of the Missouri Court of Appeals' Eastern District overturned the conviction and sentence for Michael Johnson in a case that has drawn the attention of legal reform groups and gay-rights activists.

The panel ruled the St. Charles County trial court last year abused its discretion by admitting excerpted recordings of phone calls Johnson made while jailed. Those recordings weren't disclosed to Johnson's attorneys until the morning of the first day of trial.

The court ruled the prosecution's violation was "knowing and intentional and was part of a trial-by-ambush strategy ...," Presiding Judge James M. Dowd wrote.

Messages left with St. Charles County Prosecutor Tim Lohmar were not returned immediately.

Johnson was a student-athlete at Lindenwood University in St. Charles, a St. Louis suburb, until his arrest in 2013. He was convicted of one count of recklessly infecting another with HIV, and four counts alleging he exposed or tried to expose others. Prosecutors argued Johnson knew he was HIV positive and lied to sexual partners.