The state's Eastern District Court of Appeals was in session Friday, Oct. 21, at Notre Dame Regional High School in Cape Girardeau. This was an opportunity for the school's students to see live court proceedings in action, and the attorneys and judges made what could have been a tedious matter, into an educational and at times entertaining experience.

"The judges of the Court of Appeals are very excited to have the opportunity to travel to high schools like Notre Dame," said Michael Gardner, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District and a graduate of Notre Dame high school. "We think it's a wonderful learning experience."

Presiding Judge James Dowd introduced himself and fellow Court of Appeals Judge Kelly Broniec. He also introduced Christopher Limbaugh, associate Circuit Court Judge from Cole County, Missouri. He said Limbaugh was sitting in as a special judge, invited by Gardner, and appointed by the state's Supreme Court to sit with the Court of Appeals on Friday's case. Limbaugh is a former Cape Girardeau County prosecuting attorney.

Dowd addressed the students and others in attendance. He explained that, because of the high school setting, the judges would occasionally interrupt the attorneys to help the audience with tracking some of the concepts and procedures in the hearing.

The case

Dowd broke down the specifics of the original trial. He said a limited liability company, C&R Properties LLC, was formed by five siblings who owned 200 acres of farmland in Ste. Genevieve County. The land had been appraised at a value of $676,000. One of the siblings, Mark Schilli, had made a "take it or leave it" offer of $490,000. Three of the siblings agreed to that price. However, one sibling, Joseph Schilli, did not agree and filed a preliminary injunction to stop the sale. Dowd said the Ste. Genevieve County Circuit Court ruled against Joseph Schilli.

"The issue here is whether the purchase needs to be approved by unanimous or by majority vote," Judge Dowd said.

Clinton Roberts, the attorney representing Joseph Schilli, argued that the sibling's LLC had no operating agreement listing rules or procedures for decisions regarding sales of land. He cited a provision from Missouri statute 347.079, which deals with the management of an LLC, and which, he said, states: Except as provided in the operating agreement, the affirmative vote, approval or consent of all members shall be required.

Roberts contended, since there was no operating agreement, then the decision to sell needed to be unanimous.

Clinton Roberts, attorney for the appellant, argues an appeal before the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, in session Friday, Oct. 21, at Notre Dame Regional High School in Cape Girardeau. Danny Walter

Brad LaBruyere, the attorney for Mark Schilli, argued there was an operating agreement, and it was referred to by the members of the LLC in their email communications when discussing the sale.

Judge Dowd asked LaBruyere whether Joseph Schilli was included in those email conversations, and LaBruyere said he was included.

Judge Broniec questioned why no operating agreement was provided as evidence in the original trial.