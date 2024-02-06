Missouri court backs confining sex offenders indefinitely

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The Missouri Supreme Court ruled Tuesday a state law allowing sex offenders to be committed indefinitely to mental institutions after prison is constitutional.

Judges ruled 6-0 in two separate cases that two men were constitutionally committed and reaffirmed the law.

A public defender for the men had argued their commitments were punitive, meant lifetime confinement and amounted to second punishments after they already served time in prison.

The attorney, Chelsea Mitchell, said that meant her clients' rights to due process, equal protection and a fair trial were violated.

But judges wrote "this entire collection of arguments has been rejected in the past," and reaffirmed the law.

The law at issue states if prisoners have a "mental abnormality" making them act out in a sexually violent way, they should be evaluated before they leave prison.

If a team of Department of Corrections and Department of Mental Health experts determine the prisoners still are dangerous, a judge can commit the offenders to a secure mental-health facility after the completion of their criminal sentences.