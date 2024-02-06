Missouri couple indicted in death of woman's teen daughter

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A southwest Missouri husband and wife have been indicted in the killing of the woman's biological teenage daughter, who recently had moved in with them after spending most of her life with an adoptive family in Minnesota.

Rebecca Ruud, 39, and Robert Peat Jr., 31, are charged in the indictment returned Wednesday with first-degree murder and an alternative count of child abuse resulting in the killing of Savannah Leckie.

Investigators said Savannah had started living with Ruud in Theodosia, Missouri, within the last year. Ruud and Peat married last month, on the same day bone fragments identified as the teen's were found in a burn pile on the couple's rural property. Details of how she died have not been determined.

"It is a horrible tragedy. This was a 16-year-old girl who was murdered," Ozark County Prosecutor John Garrabrant said. "I have been doing this for 27 years, and I've never had a case like this."

The indictment replaces identical charges filed last month against Ruud. Peat previously hadn't been charged. Besides the murder counts, the couple also is facing charges of tampering with physical evidence and abandonment of a corpse.

They are being held without bond. Their attorneys didn't return phone messages seeking comment.

After Rebecca Ruud gave birth, she immediately gave Savannah up for adoption to David Leckie and Tamile Leckie-Montague, Sheriff Darrin Reed said in an interview last month. David Leckie and Tamile Leckie-Montague divorced in 2012, and Leckie-Montague's fiance "couldn't get along with Savannah," Reed said.

Savannah was homeschooled and her only contact with others came from working as a junior firefighter in Theodosia, where Ruud was a volunteer firefighter, Reed said. On July 18, Ruud reported a fire, according to a probable-cause statement. She told fire officials she was burned trying to save the girl from the fire, but refused to let them talk to Savannah.