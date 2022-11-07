Missouri couple charged in death of pregnant woman, baby

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- A pregnant Arkansas woman who thought she was going to a job interview was instead killed in Missouri by a woman who wanted to claim her baby, federal authorities said Friday. The baby was also found dead.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Missouri said Amber Waterman and Jamie Waterman, both 42, of Pineville, Missouri, were charged in the death of Ashley Bush, 33, of Siloam Springs, Arkansas.

The body of Bush's baby, Valkyrie Grace Willis, was found Wednesday, and Bush's body was found Thursday in separate locations in Missouri, according to authorities in Benton County, Arkansas.

Bush had three other children, ages 8, 7, and 2, and was engaged to be married.

Amber Waterman is charged with kidnapping resulting in death. She is accused of killing Bush, who was 31 weeks pregnant. Waterman's husband is charged with being an accessory after the fact for allegedly helping Amber Waterman dispose of Bush's body.

They remain in federal custody pending detention hearings, which have not been scheduled. Federal court records do not name attorneys representing the couple.

According to a federal court affidavit, Amber Waterman called herself "Lucy" online in order to meet Bush. She allegedly persuaded Bush that she would give her a ride to a job interview. Sometime between Monday and Wednesday, Waterman drove Bush from Maysville, Arkansas, to Pineville, Missouri, resulting in her death, prosecutors said.