January 25, 2019

Missouri county sees many prosecutors stop paying union dues

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- More than half of the assistant prosecutors in the county home to Kansas City have stopped paying union dues after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that Missouri and other states couldn't force government workers to contribute to unions representing them.

The Kansas City Star reports that Jackson County officials say only 30 of the 65 attorneys still pay dues to the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 42.

The county says no other union representing its employees has seen a similar loss following the court's June decision.

Some prosecutors resigned from Local 42 in protest of the union's recent attacks on prosecutor Jean Peters Baker, who is chairwoman of the state Democratic party.

Union President Tim Dupin says members left because of a November impasse, though documents show many quit before then.

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here.

