Missouri county health officials quitting amid threats, harassment

ST. LOUIS -- Health department directors from across Missouri are walking away from their jobs after many of them were threatened and harassed over the actions they have taken to curb the coronavirus pandemic.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Friday reported that at least a dozen county health department directors have vacated their jobs since March.

"It's a common feeling among directors," said Kelley Vollmar, chair of the Missouri Association of Local Public Health Agencies. "They are tired. They are trying to stand strong, and stand up for their staff, but we are mothers and children and sisters first, and those family relationships you have to make sure are kept safe. It has been challenging."

Vollmar, who also is director of the Jefferson County Health Department, said staff members also are retiring early because of the stress and verbal attacks. Those jobs are now difficult to fill, she said.

The state has reported 5,568 new confirmed cases over the past two days -- a record 3,061 on Thursday and 2,507 on Friday. The death toll statewide now stands at 2,925. Hospitalizations on Thursday set a record at 1,612, and hospital leaders across the state have warned that facilities are nearing capacity.

Republican Gov. Mike Parson allowed the state to reopen in mid-June, without a statewide mask mandate or social distancing requirement. But several local jurisdictions, often at the urging of their county health departments, have imposed their own stricter guidelines.

Amber Elliott resigned last week as St. Francois County's health director, effective Nov. 20. She was in the job for less than a year.