Missouri could be final state to track prescription opioids

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri lawmakers on Thursday took a pivotal step toward becoming the final state to adopt a statewide prescription opioid tracking database, despite years of resistance to the idea by some Republicans.

State senators voted 21-10 to pass a House bill to create a database providing physicians and pharmacists with patients' prescription histories so they can intervene with medical help for those who show signs of addiction.

That's significant because opioid-tracking legislation has historically failed to pass the Missouri Senate, where some skeptical Republicans have raised concerns about patient privacy in a government database.

Things could change this year. The measure needs another vote of approval from the state House, which House Speaker Elijah Haahr signaled is likely happen.

"I have every reason to expect that the bill is going to pass the House and get to the governor's desk," said Parkville Republican Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, who carried the House bill through the Senate.

Missouri now is the only state without a database to track prescriptions, although St. Louis County created one after years of inaction by state lawmakers. At minimum, an estimated 85% of Missourians are already covered by the monitoring program run by St. Louis County and joined by numerous other counties across the state, according to the St. Louis County website.

But Luetkemeyer described that as a "patchwork" system and said it lacks safeguards to protect patients' medical information.