Missouri coronavirus count doesn't include antigen tests

ST. LOUIS -- Missouri's health department doesn't include antigen tests in its count of COVID-19 cases, meaning tens of thousands of positive tests have not been included in the state's tally.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch obtained data from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services showing antigen tests found 20,083 cases of the coronavirus in December alone, and 12,228 in January through Tuesday.

Missouri's virus tracking dashboard on Friday showed 445,621 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Though that total doesn't include antigen tests, the same dashboard separately lists details about each type of testing. It shows 64,685 Missourians have tested positive through antigen tests, also known as rapid tests.

Antigen testing has increased in popularity in recent months. For the week of Jan. 10, the dashboard shows 53,243 of the 164,282 tests administered were antigen tests.

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines require all confirmed and probable cases to be reported. The CDC has included positive antigen test results in its definition of "probable" cases since August.

State health department spokeswoman Lisa Cox confirmed in an email Missouri does not list probable cases, only confirmed cases of the virus. She noted states "are reporting differently across the map" and Missouri is awaiting "clear CDC guidance."

While the state wrestles with test reporting, it is moving to vaccinate more people. Republican Gov. Mike Parson last week announced plans for mass vaccination sites across the state, and the first of those sites opened Friday in Poplar Bluff.