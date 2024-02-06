COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Democratic stronghold of St. Louis and other cities in the Republican-leaning state of Missouri would be blocked from cracking down on guns under a newly proposed constitutional amendment.

A petition for a November 2024 vote on the proposal, filed last week, also would require parents' permission for minors to use and carry firearms. Missouri currently has no age restrictions on gun use and possession, although federal law largely prohibits minors from carrying handguns.

The proposed measure makes exceptions to the parental permission rule in case of emergencies and for members of the military. Each branch of the military requires that people be at least 17 years old in order to enlist.

Paul Berry, a suburban St. Louis Republican, filed the proposal with the secretary of state's office in response to efforts by the city to sidestep the state Legislature and impose restrictions on gun use.

"Constitutional rights should apply to all individuals of the state or the country equally, regardless of your ZIP code or your financial status or the style of community that you live in," Berry said.

St. Louis is annually among the cities with the nation's highest homicide rates. City leaders have been trying for years to persuade Missouri's Republican-led Legislature to enact stricter gun laws, but without success. The state has among the most lenient gun laws in the nation.