Missouri considers trimming impeachment after Greitens' case

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The Missouri Senate is backing an effort to make it harder to impeach and oust top officials, less than a year after the state's governor resigned while facing potential impeachment.

Senators behind the proposal say it isn't motivated by the case against former Republican Gov. Eric Greitens. But had the measure been in place last year, House members likely would have been unable to pursue impeachment of Greitens.

The proposal would delete the current eight grounds for impeachment -- including two of the causes against Greitens, "misconduct" and "moral turpitude" -- and instead limit impeachment to "corruption or crime in office." Under that standard, House members could not have pursued impeachment for allegations of sexual misconduct and campaign finance violations occurring before Greitens took office in January 2017.

"Had this been the law a year ago, Eric Greitens would still be our governor, despite some pretty egregious behavior," said Democratic Rep. Gina Mitten, who served on the special House investigatory committee weighing whether to impeach Greitens.

Greitens resigned June 1, before the panel voted on impeachment, as part of a deal with a St. Louis prosecutor to drop a felony charge alleging he illegally provided a donor list from a veterans charity he founded to his campaign fundraiser in 2015. He was succeeded by Republican Lt. Gov. Mike Parson.

Prosecutors also decided not to pursue a charge alleging he took and transmitted a nonconsensual photo of a partially nude woman with whom he admitted having an affair in 2015. The woman testified Greitens slapped her during a sexual encounter, which Greitens denied.

The Senate's proposed constitutional amendment received initial approval earlier this week. It needs a second Senate vote to go to the House and then would be subject to a statewide vote, likely in the 2020 general election. The change would take effect in 2021.

In addition to narrowing the impeachment criteria, the proposal would shift the responsibility for conducting impeachment trials to the Senate instead of judges and would raise the threshold needed to remove an impeached executive branch official.

"It would make it a much more rigorous process," said sponsoring state Sen. Ed Emery, a Republican. "It makes the lasso that you cast to pull in an impeachable offense a little smaller."

Emery added: "I definitely think there was sense that (Greitens) was being mistreated, but I don't think it had any impact on this" proposed constitutional amendment.