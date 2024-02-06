Missouri conservation announces large deer poaching case

OZARKS, Mo. -- Members of a southwest Missouri family have been caught after a lengthy investigation into the illegal killing of hundreds of deer, in what state conservation agents called one of the largest poaching cases in state history.

David Berry Sr. of Springfield and two of his adult sons, David Berry Jr. of Brookline and Kyle Berry of Everton, were arrested in August after an 8 1/2- month investigation by state, federal and international agencies that also involved cases in Kansas, Nebraska and Canada, The Springfield News-Leader reported.

The Missouri Department of Conservation said in a news release Thursday information gained from the investigation led to 14 Missouri residents facing more than 230 charges in 11 counties.

"The deer were trophy bucks taken illegally, mostly at night, for their heads, leaving the bodies of the deer to waste," said Lawrence County Prosecuting Attorney Don Trotter. He said investigators believe some of the heads were stuffed and mounted for sale.