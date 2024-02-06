Missouri congressman defends 'A-woman' end to prayer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver said he was caught off guard by the negative response after he ended his opening prayer on the first day of the new Congress by saying, "Amen and A-woman."

Cleaver, a United Methodist minister and former mayor of Kansas City, Missouri, is in his ninth term in Congress. He told the Kansas City Star his "A-woman" reference Sunday was intended to recognize the record number of women serving in the new Congress.

But it spurred a torrent of criticism from conservatives who accused Cleaver of misunderstanding the meaning of "amen," a Hebrew word that means "so be it."