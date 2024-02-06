Missouri confirms 1st case of omicron virus variant in state

ST. LOUIS — Health officials have confirmed the first case of the omicron COVID-19 variant in Missouri.

The St. Louis Health Department said Saturday the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had confirmed the virus case in a resident of St. Louis that was first reported Friday as a presumed case of the omicron variant.

Health officials did not identify the patient, but they have said the person had recently traveled in the United States. Officials have also said there are no concerns about that person's health at this point.